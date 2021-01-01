Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

57 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
72 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 433-591% higher FPS
  • Around 5.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~81.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

