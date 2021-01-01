LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 433-591% higher FPS
- Around 5.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|356.6 mm (14.04 inches)
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|Height
|248.3 mm (9.78 inches)
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.8%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1483:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|135 / 170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1313
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2388
9404
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
513
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
956
5139
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1