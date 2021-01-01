LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.1 vs 137.2 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|356.6 mm (14.04 inches)
|319.4 mm (12.57 inches)
|Height
|248.3 mm (9.78 inches)
|216.4 mm (8.52 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches)
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.8%
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39.7 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1483:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|342 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +5%
1313
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2388
Yoga 9i (14") +72%
4115
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +2%
513
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
956
Yoga 9i (14") +91%
1822
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|85.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
