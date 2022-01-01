You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021) Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022) Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.4 vs 137.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm

14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~85.2% Side bezels 6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 31.1 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1483:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 83.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 95.8% 99% Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness Gram 16 (2021) 350 nits Gram 14 (2022) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 72 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 292 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance Gram 16 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS Gram 14 (2022) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm 11.1 x 6.9 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.