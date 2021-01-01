Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or Gram 15 (2021) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Gram 15 (2021)

55 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
LG Gram 15 (2021)
From $1300
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Gram 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (123.8 vs 137.2 square inches)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 390 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
Gram 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~88.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 10.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021)
350 nits
Gram 15 (2021) +11%
390 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2021)
2523
Gram 15 (2021) +100%
5048

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Gram 15 (2021) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

