LG Gram 16 (2022) vs Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022)
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 80 against 54 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches
|356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95-13.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51-0.55 inches
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.5%
|~85.9%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|96.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|99.6%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|260 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2022) +2%
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2022) +2%
7676
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1463
1489
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7028
10500
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.1 x 8.2 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
