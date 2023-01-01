Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2022) or Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2022) vs Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
LG Gram 16 (2022)
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 80 against 53 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2022)
vs
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches		 356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm
14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~85.9%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Material - Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 38 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1144:1 1700:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 86%
Adobe RGB profile 84.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% 72%
Response time 13 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2022)
350 nits
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 238 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 16 (2022):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

