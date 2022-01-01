You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (107.1 vs 133 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm

13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~84.6% Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 48900:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness Gram 16 (2022) 350 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Gram 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.