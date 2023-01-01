Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2022) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

55 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
LG Gram 16 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (107.1 vs 133 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1144:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 84.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% -
Response time 13 ms -
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2022)
350 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 238 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +382%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. LG Gram 16 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
2. LG Gram 16 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
3. LG Gram 16 (2022) and Gram 17 (2022)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Pro 16 (2021)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Dell XPS 13 9315
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Pro 16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and LG Gram 16 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский