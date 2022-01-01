Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2022)
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
LG Gram 16 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.7 vs 133 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~80.2%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1041:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 98.5%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +709%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs LG Gram 16 (2022)
2. LG Gram 16 (2021) vs LG Gram 16 (2022)
3. Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) vs LG Gram 16 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and LG Gram 16 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский