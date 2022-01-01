You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm

13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches 358.6 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~83% Side bezels 4.9 mm 7 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 16 (2022) +17% 350 nits Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Gram 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.