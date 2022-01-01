You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 57% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 350 nits

50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm

13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~83.6% Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.9 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 10000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Gram 16 (2022) 350 nits Vivobook 16X (M1603) +57% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Gram 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 16X (M1603) n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.