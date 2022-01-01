You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (133 vs 157.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm

13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~81.2% Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 16 (2022) +40% 350 nits Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Gram 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.