LG Gram 16 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

55 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2022)
VS
68 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
LG Gram 16 (2022)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2022) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
  • Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2022)
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches		 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~84.4%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 100%
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2022)
350 nits
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +666%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 12.9 x 8.4 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
