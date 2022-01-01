Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2022) or Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2022) vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
LG Gram 16 (2022)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2022) and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 80 against 67 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 57% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (96.9 vs 133 square inches)
  • 35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2022)
vs
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches		 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~82.1%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Blue, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 41.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 16800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 97.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 99.8%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 222 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +4%
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 12.9 x 7.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gram 16 (2022) and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
2. Gram 16 (2022) and Galaxy Book 2 360
3. Gram 16 (2022) and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
4. Gram 16 (2022) and Gram 16 (2021)
5. Gram 16 (2022) and Gram 17 (2022)
6. Gram 16 (2022) and MateBook 16s (2022)
7. Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
8. Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and ENVY 13
10. Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and Spectre x360 13 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and LG Gram 16 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский