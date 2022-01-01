You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh - 51 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G9 Provides 186% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 350 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm

13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches 358.7 x 251 x 19.2 mm

14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~82.4% Side bezels 4.9 mm 7 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 16 (2022) 350 nits EliteBook 860 G9 +186% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 51 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Gram 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 860 G9 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.