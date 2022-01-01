Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2022) or MateBook 14s – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2022) vs Huawei MateBook 14s

55 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2022)
VS
59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
LG Gram 16 (2022)
Huawei MateBook 14s
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2022) and Huawei MateBook 14s important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (111.7 vs 133 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2022)
vs
MateBook 14s

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches		 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~83.3%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 213 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2022)
350 nits
MateBook 14s +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 241 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2022) +11%
1552
MateBook 14s
1396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2022) +65%
7676
MateBook 14s
4640
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2022) +33%
7028
MateBook 14s
5282

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook 14s
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84.1 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 12.0 x 7.4 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
