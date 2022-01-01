Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2022) or MateBook 16 (2021) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2022) vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)

55 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2022)
VS
54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
LG Gram 16 (2022)
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 84 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2022) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 84 against 80 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2022)
vs
MateBook 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches		 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~85.2%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1500:1
sRGB color space - 94.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 63.1%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2022) +17%
350 nits
MateBook 16 (2021)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 482 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2022) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 14.1 x 9.1 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. LG Gram 16 (2021) and LG Gram 16 (2022)
2. LG Gram 17 (2022) and LG Gram 16 (2022)
3. LG Gram 15 (2022) and LG Gram 16 (2022)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") and LG Gram 16 (2022)
5. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
6. Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
7. Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and LG Gram 16 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский