LG Gram 16 (2023) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

65 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2023)
67 out of 100
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Battery
54 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2023) and Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 80 against 54 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2023)
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches		 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~84.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Material - Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 2 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2023)
350 nits
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 285 grams 193 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 2800 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2023) +35%
5.5 TFLOPS
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
4.06 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v7
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 16 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

