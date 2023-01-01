Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 54 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 7640U AMD Ryzen 7 7840U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm

14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~84.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Material - Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 2 ms Max. brightness Gram 16 (2023) 350 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 54 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 285 grams 193 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Radeon 760M TGP 45 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 2800 MHz FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance Gram 16 (2023) +35% 5.5 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 4.06 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v7 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 16 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.