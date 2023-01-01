LG Gram 16 (2023) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 80 against 54 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
- 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches
|357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
|Area
|860 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|879 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.3%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Material
|-
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|285 grams
|193 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 760M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +5%
2491
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +12%
10213
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +12%
1891
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +3%
12331
11994
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1343 MHz
|2800 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 16 (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
