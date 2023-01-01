LG Gram 16 (2023) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 27-37% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 80 against 54 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches
|356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches
|Area
|860 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.3%
|~85.9%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Material
|-
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|42.7 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|97.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99.7%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|285 grams
|194 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +24%
1835
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +18%
10731
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +23%
1891
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12331
12685
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1343 MHz
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|83.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.6 x 8.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 16 (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
