LG Gram 16 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

65 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2023)
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
LG Gram 16 (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Battery
58.2 Wh
RAM
Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 80 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133.3 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 49 dB

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1658:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2023)
350 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +43%
500 nits

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams 274 grams

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2023) +114%
6.42 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
