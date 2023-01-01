You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 100 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 100 against 80 watt-hours

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness Gram 16 (2023) 350 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance Gram 16 (2023) +23% 6.42 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.