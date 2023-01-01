Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2023) or Vivobook 17X (K3704) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2023) vs Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)

68 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2023)
VS
50 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)
LG Gram 16 (2023)
Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
50 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2023) and Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 108% sharper screen – 189 versus 91 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (133.3 vs 157.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2023)
vs
Vivobook 17X (K3704)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches		 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches
Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~81.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 91 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2023) +40%
350 nits
Vivobook 17X (K3704)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weight of AC adapter 285 grams 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2023) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS
Vivobook 17X (K3704)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 16 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

