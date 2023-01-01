You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3581 Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~80.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Gram 16 (2023) 350 nits Precision 3581 +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 630 MHz GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Gram 16 (2023) +30% 6.42 TFLOPS Precision 3581 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.