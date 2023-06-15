Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2023) or Precision 5570 – what's better?

66 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2023)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
LG Gram 16 (2023)
Dell Precision 5570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2023) and Dell Precision 5570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 133.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2023)
vs
Precision 5570

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches
Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~89%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 43 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 121.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 82.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 94%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2023)
350 nits
Precision 5570 +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +37%
10939
Precision 5570
7959
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023)
12112
Precision 5570 +7%
12922
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 630 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2023) +30%
6.42 TFLOPS
Precision 5570
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x3W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

