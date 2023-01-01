Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2023) or Vostro 5620 – what's better?

66 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2023)
49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5620
LG Gram 16 (2023)
Dell Vostro 5620
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2023) and Dell Vostro 5620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2023)
vs
Vostro 5620

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2023) +40%
350 nits
Vostro 5620
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +11%
1778
Vostro 5620
1600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +71%
10939
Vostro 5620
6382
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +13%
1876
Vostro 5620
1660
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +80%
12112
Vostro 5620
6717
Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1087 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1155 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2023) +34%
6.42 TFLOPS
Vostro 5620
4.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
