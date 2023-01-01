LG Gram 16 (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 9315
Review
Performance
System and application performance
51
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
97
NanoReview Score
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 133.3 square inches)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|860 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.3%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +27%
1795
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +83%
11570
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +36%
1788
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +127%
12340
5436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x3W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
