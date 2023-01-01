You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs) Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 133.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~88.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Gram 16 (2023) 350 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Gram 16 (2023) +86% 6.42 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x3W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.