Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 80 against 51.3 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G10 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches 358.64 x 250.95 x 19.3 mm

14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~82.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Material - Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 99% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Gram 16 (2023) +40% 350 nits EliteBook 860 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 51.3 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 / 100 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 285 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Gram 16 (2023) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS EliteBook 860 G10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x3W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 16 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.