LG Gram 16 (2023) vs HP ENVY 16 (2023)

68 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2023)
VS
65 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
LG Gram 16 (2023)
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
83 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2023) and HP ENVY 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2023)
vs
ENVY 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches		 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches
Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~83.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Material - Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2023)
350 nits
ENVY 16 (2023) +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 200 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 285 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023)
10731
ENVY 16 (2023) +7%
11487
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023)
12331
ENVY 16 (2023) +18%
14609
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2023) +86%
6.42 TFLOPS
ENVY 16 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 16 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

