LG Gram 16 (2023) vs HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches
|357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|860 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|902 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.3%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Material
|-
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|Yes
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|200 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|285 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +2%
1835
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10731
ENVY 16 (2023) +7%
11487
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1891
1891
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12331
ENVY 16 (2023) +18%
14609
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x3W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 16 (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
