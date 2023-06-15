Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 83 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. LG Gram 16 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP ENVY 16 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~83.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Material - Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - Yes Display tests sRGB color space 99% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Gram 16 (2023) 350 nits ENVY 16 (2023) +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 200 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 285 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Gram 16 (2023) +86% 6.42 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 16 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.