66 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2023)
VS
65 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2023)
LG Gram 16 (2023)
HP Omen 17 (2023)
Battery
83 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2023) and HP Omen 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1500 grams less (around 3.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (133.3 vs 154.8 square inches)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2023)
vs
Omen 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches		 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches
Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm -1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2023) +17%
350 nits
Omen 17 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 16 24
L3 Cache 18 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023)
10939
Omen 17 (2023) +59%
17348
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023)
12112
Omen 17 (2023) +96%
23735
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2023)
6.42 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2023) +81%
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
