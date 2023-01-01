Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2023) or IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2023) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)

68 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2023)
VS
49 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16
LG Gram 16 (2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
52.5 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2023) and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust NanoReview Score
Feature
Importance (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the importance, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 599-817% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
  • Display has support for touch input

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2023)
vs
IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches		 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm
14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches
Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~81.7%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) - 41.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1568:1
sRGB color space - 57.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 40%
Response time - 27 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:34 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 285 grams 348 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock - 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2200 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 4
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2023) +1089%
6.42 TFLOPS
IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 83.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gram 16 (2023) vs Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
2. Gram 16 (2023) vs Gram 17 (2023)
3. Gram 16 (2023) vs Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
4. Gram 16 (2023) vs Gram 16 (2022)
5. Gram 16 (2023) vs Gram 15 (2023)
6. IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) vs Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
7. IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) vs Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
8. IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) vs IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
9. IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) vs Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
10. IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) vs IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) and LG Gram 16 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский