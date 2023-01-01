Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 52.5 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023) Can run popular games at about 599-817% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm

14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~81.7% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 41.8 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1568:1 sRGB color space - 57.6% Adobe RGB profile - 41.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 40% Response time - 27 ms Max. brightness Gram 16 (2023) +17% 350 nits IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time - 1:34 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 285 grams 348 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2200 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 4 GPU performance Gram 16 (2023) +1089% 6.42 TFLOPS IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 83.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.