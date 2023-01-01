Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2023) or ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2023) vs Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2

68 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2023)
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
LG Gram 16 (2023)
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2023) and Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 80 against 52.2 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.3 vs 143.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2023)
vs
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches		 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~80.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 99% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2023)
350 nits
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 / 135 W
Weight of AC adapter 285 grams 300 / 541 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2023) +138%
6.42 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 16 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2:
    - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400.
    - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

