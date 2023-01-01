Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh - 52.2 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS

Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 80 against 52.2 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.3 vs 143.4 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~80.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 99% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Gram 16 (2023) 350 nits ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 52.2 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 / 135 W Weight of AC adapter 285 grams 300 / 541 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX550 4GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance Gram 16 (2023) +138% 6.42 TFLOPS ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 16 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400. - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.