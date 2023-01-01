LG Gram 16 (2023) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (108.8 vs 133.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches
|315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
|Area
|860 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.3%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|35.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|2067:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|76.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|74.6%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:08 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 grams
|297 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +17%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +92%
11570
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +21%
1788
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2023) +96%
12340
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x3W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|75 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.0 x 5.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
