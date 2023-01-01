You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 72 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (106.8 vs 133.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% ~82.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99% Max. brightness Gram 16 (2023) +17% 350 nits Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 72 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Gram 16 (2023) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.9 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.