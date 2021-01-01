Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 80 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (100.1 vs 153.3 square inches)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 28% sharper screen – 227 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 88% 88.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021)
350 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +210%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

