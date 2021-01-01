Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

52 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 100 against 80 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 186% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 350 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 43% sharper screen – 254 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (136.7 vs 153.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 -
sRGB color space 98.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 83.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021)
350 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +186%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 10
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +519%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

