LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1650 grams less (around 3.64 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (153.3 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Can run popular games at about 1019-1389% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 5.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Width
|380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1266
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2361
9219
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
496
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
954
5389
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
