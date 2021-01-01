Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

56 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
76 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1650 grams less (around 3.64 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (153.3 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 1019-1389% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 88% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 384 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +1852%
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

