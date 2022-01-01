You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 80 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 5.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm

14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~79.3% Side bezels 7 mm 5.5 mm Colors White, Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 30.5 dB 47.9 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 951:1 - sRGB color space 98.8% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 83.9% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness Gram 17 (2021) 350 nits TUF Gaming A17 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40 GPU performance Gram 17 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A17 (2022) +748% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

