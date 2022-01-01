Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or TUF Gaming A17 (2022) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

49 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
61 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
LG Gram 17 (2021)
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 80 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.5 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 30.5 dB 47.9 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 -
sRGB color space 98.8% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 83.9% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A17 (2022) +748%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or LG Gram 17 (2021)
2. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) or LG Gram 17 (2021)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or LG Gram 17 (2021)
4. HP 17 or LG Gram 17 (2021)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or LG Gram 17 (2021)
6. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) or Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
9. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) or Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) and LG Gram 17 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский