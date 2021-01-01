Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 80 against 67 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (103.8 vs 153.3 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~80.6%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.6 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 88% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021)
350 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 768 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

