LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4

LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
Dell Alienware m17 R4
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Dell Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (153.3 vs 182.6 square inches)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 465-634% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches) 294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~70%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.4 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 88% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021) +17%
350 nits
Alienware m17 R4
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 / 330 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 8 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 768 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

