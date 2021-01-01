LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (153.3 vs 182.6 square inches)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Can run popular games at about 465-634% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~70%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 / 330 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +18%
1473
1246
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4720
Alienware m17 R4 +58%
7472
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530
Alienware m17 R4 +37%
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
