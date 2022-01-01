Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

49 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
LG Gram 17 (2021)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1670 grams less (around 3.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (153.3 vs 185.4 square inches)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 652-890% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 7.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 87 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~69%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.1 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 800:1
sRGB color space 98.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 83.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% -
Response time 30 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021) +17%
350 nits
Alienware x17 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 2 14
Threads 4 20
L3 Cache 6 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
2419
Alienware x17 R2 +407%
12271
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
2524
Alienware x17 R2 +629%
18404

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2 +1186%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. LG Gram 17 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. LG Gram 17 (2021) or Dell XPS 17 9700
3. LG Gram 17 (2021) or Razer Blade 17 (2021)
4. LG Gram 17 (2021) or Dell G7 17 7700
5. LG Gram 17 (2021) or LG Gram 14 (2021)
6. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Dell Alienware m17 R4
7. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Dell Alienware x15 R1
8. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Dell Alienware m15 R6
9. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or MSI Vector GP76

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and LG Gram 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский