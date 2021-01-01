LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell G15 5510
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Dell G15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
42
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
56
NanoReview Score
54
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
- 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +9%
1266
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2361
G15 5510 +95%
4613
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
496
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
954
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|0 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1