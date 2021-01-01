Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
70 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1460 grams less (around 3.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 803-1095% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~69%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.9 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 88% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021) +40%
350 nits
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 115 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +1460%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. LG Gram 17 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. LG Gram 17 (2021) and Dell Alienware m17 R4
3. LG Gram 17 (2021) and Gram 16 (2021)
4. LG Gram 17 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 17 7706
5. LG Gram 17 (2021) and MSI Alpha 17
6. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Alienware m15 R5
7. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
8. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G5 15 5500
9. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G7 15 7500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and LG Gram 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский