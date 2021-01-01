LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell G7 17 7700
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Review
Performance
System and application performance
83
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
65
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1500 grams less (around 3.31 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (153.3 vs 179 square inches)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 104-142% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|Width
|380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|Height
|260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|73%
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|130 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +31%
1473
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4720
G7 17 7700 +17%
5540
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +3%
498
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530
G7 17 7700 +8%
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
