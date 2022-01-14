Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

49 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
LG Gram 17 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 347-473% higher FPS
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 27% sharper screen – 226 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (136.2 vs 153.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~84.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 30.5 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 98.8% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile 83.9% 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% 74.1%
Response time 30 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021) +17%
350 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +631%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Eric 14 January 2022 23:09
I've had both. I bought my LG Gram for CA$1800, and Inspiron 16 Plus for below CA$1500. Considering higher display resolution, better CPU, and dedicated graphics compared to Gram, I have to say purchasing Inspiron is a no-brainer! The display is awesome, not as bright as Gram though. And build quality! it's jaw-dropping. The only thing I'm missing was Gram lightness. It almost didn't feel you were carrying anything. However, Inspiron is heavy, especially in comparison. But if you wanna go for any of these two, don't hesitate, go for Inspiron.
