LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell Latitude 5521

52 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5521
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Dell Latitude 5521
From $1650
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Dell Latitude 5521 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours
  • 78% sharper screen – 178 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521
  • Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (129.3 vs 153.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
Latitude 5521

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches		 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~80.5%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 500:1
sRGB color space 98.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 83.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% -
Response time 30 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
1241
Latitude 5521 +13%
1402
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
2566
Latitude 5521 +129%
5887
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
1337
Latitude 5521 +29%
1726
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
2524
Latitude 5521 +265%
9205

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Latitude 5521 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
