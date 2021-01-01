Gram 17 (2021) or Precision 5560 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 80 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

23% sharper screen – 178 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (122.9 vs 153.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm

14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~89% Side bezels 7 mm 4.2 mm Colors White, Black, Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 30.5 dB 50 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 951:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 98.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 83.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% - Response time 30 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2021) 350 nits Precision 5560 +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 481 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Gram 17 (2021) +13% 0.84 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x6W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.