LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell Vostro 15 5515
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
- 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (126.3 vs 153.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Dimensions
|380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches
|356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|30.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|951:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|98.8%
|54%
|Adobe RGB profile
|83.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|92.9%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +25%
1241
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2566
Vostro 15 5515 +40%
3583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +22%
1337
1099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2524
Vostro 15 5515 +81%
4578
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
