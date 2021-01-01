Gram 17 (2021) or Vostro 15 5515 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 80 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (126.3 vs 153.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm

14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.4% Side bezels 7 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 951:1 500:1 sRGB color space 98.8% 54% Adobe RGB profile 83.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% - Response time 30 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2021) +40% 350 nits Vostro 15 5515 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Gram 17 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS Vostro 15 5515 n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.