LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9700
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Performance
System and application performance
69
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
65
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)
- Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|94%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|447 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +35%
1473
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +38%
4720
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +11%
498
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +19%
2530
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
