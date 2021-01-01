Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9700

LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
Dell XPS 17 9700
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches) 375 mm (14.76 inches)
Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 20 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~90.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.4 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1686:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 88% 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 94%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021)
350 nits
XPS 17 9700 +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 447 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Loudness - 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +35%
1473
XPS 17 9700
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +38%
4720
XPS 17 9700
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +19%
2530
XPS 17 9700
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m17 R4 and LG Gram 17 (2021)
2. LG Gram 16 (2021) and Gram 17 (2021)
3. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and LG Gram 17 (2021)
4. MSI Alpha 17 and LG Gram 17 (2021)
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 and XPS 17 9700

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9700 and LG Gram 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский