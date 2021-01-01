LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
- 34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 228-311% higher FPS
- Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|Width
|380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|Height
|260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|0 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1266
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +15%
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2361
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +116%
5108
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
496
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
954
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +309%
3901
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
